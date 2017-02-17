Discrimination ordinance discussed for city hiring
Human Relations Commission members discussed and gave support to a proposed discrimination ordinance relating to the City of Madison's employment and services during the group's first meeting of the year Thursday morning. Chairman Bob Canida said Madison City Councilman David Alcorn had suggested the need for the ordinance and was looking for input, thoughts and suggestions before taking the proposal to the full council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Lol
|23
|Good time
|13 hr
|Tester
|4
|Telly And Tonya Cassidy
|Feb 15
|robert
|2
|Divorce
|Feb 15
|Ruan
|5
|I need a gamer girl and mybe more
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Cheaters (Dec '11)
|Feb 14
|PICKED ME UP
|14
|PC of shit (Aug '16)
|Feb 14
|Whysofasr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC