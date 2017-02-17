Discrimination ordinance discussed fo...

Discrimination ordinance discussed for city hiring

Human Relations Commission members discussed and gave support to a proposed discrimination ordinance relating to the City of Madison's employment and services during the group's first meeting of the year Thursday morning. Chairman Bob Canida said Madison City Councilman David Alcorn had suggested the need for the ordinance and was looking for input, thoughts and suggestions before taking the proposal to the full council.

Madison, IN

