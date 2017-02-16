County hires 911 director
Jefferson County 911 Administrative Board members unanimously voted Wednesday afternoon to hire Madison native Marla Hankins as the county's new 911 executive director. Hankins was chosen from 15 applicants who applied for the job, board member and Commissioner Bobby Little said.
