CAM senior organizer of Saturday benefit concert

A local student will put her musical talents to good use this weekend with a concert to benefit the Jefferson County Habitat for Humanity. Annamae Harmon, a senior at the Christian Academy of Madison, will host the concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John's United Church of Christ, 406 East St. Harmon, who plays piano and violin, will be joined by other musicians playing a variety of genres from rock to ragtime.

