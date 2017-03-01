Burglary Arrest Made Days After Police Issued Warning to Community
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested a Madison man Friday morning after officers caught him red-handed following reports of a suspicious person at a residence. Sgt. Troy Hawkins responded to the 3400 block of Michigan Road around 7:35 a.m. and discovered a residential burglary in progress, Sheriff John Wallace said in a release.
