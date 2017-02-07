Black History Month recognized with proclamation
Madison City Council members and Mayor Damon Welch recognized February as Black History Month in Madison by reading a proclamation during Tuesday's meeting. Welch spoke of Madison's contributions in the fight against slavery in the 1800s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Nolan
|Tue
|BasicBitch
|1
|Who knows Buddy Ritch or been with him? (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Fuckthehaters
|12
|Officer in Rehab (May '16)
|Mon
|Anoymous
|3
|Trent green
|Mon
|Anoymous
|2
|Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format
|Feb 5
|end is near
|1
|Big woman madison
|Feb 2
|..,
|9
|big boy (Jul '14)
|Feb 2
|Vanessa Hale
|15
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC