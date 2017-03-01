Beta Omega Chapter celebrates Tri Kap...

Beta Omega Chapter celebrates Tri Kappa Week

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Madison Courier

Mayor Damon Welch read a proclamation recognizing Tri Kappa Week in Madison during a city council meeting on Tuesday. In Madison, the Tri Kappa Beta Omega chapter consists of more than 40 active members who meet regularly to advance Tri Kappa's mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andy Cope - Child of Yah? 2 hr Believin 33
Who hasnt had sex with Nikki Nolan? (Feb '16) 20 hr john franklin 19
Divorce Tue Kilz 6
Prostitutes (Aug '16) Tue Weezer 25
Does anyone know if a Shannon or shae murray Mon Dwright 1
Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15) Mon Manhandler 77 34
Bridget Ritch Feb 23 hungandthick 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 01 at 9:38AM EST

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC