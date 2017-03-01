Beta Omega Chapter celebrates Tri Kappa Week
Mayor Damon Welch read a proclamation recognizing Tri Kappa Week in Madison during a city council meeting on Tuesday. In Madison, the Tri Kappa Beta Omega chapter consists of more than 40 active members who meet regularly to advance Tri Kappa's mission.
