Woman hit by car while walking on roadside
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to a report that a vehicle struck a woman who had been walking on Hanover-Saluda Road around 6:45 p.m. The driver, 52-year-old Norma J. Stucker of Hanover, reported the incident and told officers she had been driving in the area when another vehicle passed her with its bright lights on, a release from the sheriff's department said. Stucker said she did not see Gretchen M. Gates, 28, of Madison, walking at the edge of the road.
