Tori Dianne Garcia

Tori Dianne Garcia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Tribune

Survivors include her daughter, Amiila Spencer Garcia of Hanover; parents, Bill Garcia of Hanover and Diane Verdier of Ringgold, Georgia; brothers, Corey Garcia of Nashville, Tennessee, and Franklin Garcia of Hanover; and sisters, Lori Garcia of Madison and Stori Garcia of Ringgold, Georgia. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hanover Parks Building with closing prayer at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made through Dove-Sharp and Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a fund for Amiila Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pretty girl in circle k early Mon floaters 4
CI#'s Sun He got me 8
Best pizza in town Sat Coach 7
Simpson Jan 6 LGE 4
Kyle Potter (Mar '14) Jan 6 His one and only 8
Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15) Jan 6 Christyjo82 33
Worst restraints in Madison (Sep '15) Jan 5 Chuck G 12
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC