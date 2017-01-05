Tori Dianne Garcia

Survivors include her daughter, Amiila Spencer Garcia of Hanover; parents, Bill Garcia of Hanover and Diane Verdier of Ringgold, Georgia; brothers, Corey Garcia of Nashville, Tennessee, and Franklin Garcia of Hanover; and sisters, Lori Garcia of Madison and Stori Garcia of Ringgold, Georgia. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hanover Parks Building with closing prayer at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made through Dove-Sharp and Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a fund for Amiila Garcia.

