Student News - January 21, 2017
Milton Elementary School recently announced its honor rolls for the second nine-weeks of the 2016-17 school year. Those recognized include: A and B: Roman Branco, Jessica Moore, Serenity Overton, Kadence Sanders, Corey Spurr, Ashur, Stenger, Decoda Stepler, Allie Thornsberry, Alanna Washington and Diane Whitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
