Shrewsbury heirlooms back to their or...

Shrewsbury heirlooms back to their original home

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Madison Courier

Jim Schell, left, and David Cart unload a Victorian camelback sofa at Antiquity Restoration in Madison, where it will be restored by Greg Ziesemer. The sofa and several other pieces, believed to be original to the Shrewsbury House on First Street, were donated to Historic Madison Inc. by Janet Knothe of Paramus, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big woman madison 18 hr .., 9
CI aka Madison rats Thu Wish u knew huh 12
Simpson Thu Wish u knew huh 13
big boy (Jul '14) Thu Vanessa Hale 15
Amberlys fine (Mar '16) Thu Avg attack 46
Frisch's big boy Wed Vanessa Hale 5
Prostitutes Tue Good times 79 13
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC