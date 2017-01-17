Program on family skills starts Jan. 30
The Jefferson County Purdue Extension Office will present a series aimed to strengthen families and improve relationships starting in late January. Strengthening Families for Parents and Youth 10-14 focuses on family skills taught in group sessions to increase family strengths, build on improving family relationships, parenting skills and improving youth social and life skills.
