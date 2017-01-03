Pets of the Week - January 3, 2017
The Madison-Jefferson County Animal Shelter currently has 13 dogs or puppies, and five cats or kittens available. Pictures of additional pets waiting for adoption can be viewed at www.sisaveapet.com.
