Pets of the Week - January 3, 2017

Tuesday Jan 3

The Madison-Jefferson County Animal Shelter currently has 13 dogs or puppies, and five cats or kittens available. Pictures of additional pets waiting for adoption can be viewed at www.sisaveapet.com.

