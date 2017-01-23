MPAF hosts Reen Family Singers Friday at Trinity
A musically-gifted family will return to Madison this weekend for a free concert sponsored by a local arts organization. The Reen Family Singers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church as part of the Madison Performing Arts Foundation's current season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To: Zach Clark
|44 min
|zach
|3
|Tamara and Michael Malcomb
|1 hr
|ConcernedFriend
|1
|Rachael demaree ray chapman
|18 hr
|Rowland
|1
|Amberlys fine (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Tosh
|45
|Century tube WiFi pw
|Jan 19
|Artskie Dud
|2
|For the homophobes
|Jan 18
|heyimgay
|1
|CI aka Madison rats
|Jan 16
|jj
|9
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC