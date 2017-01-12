More music for Regatta festival

This year's Madison Regatta will have something more for music fans with the announcement of a new concert headlined by a national act. The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band will be the featured act in a show beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1 in Bicentennial Park.

