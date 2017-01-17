Mary McClanahan

Ms. Mary Ellen McClanahan, 55, of Madison, Indiana, died at 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at her home. Mary Ellen is survived by her loving mother, Carolyn Joyce Eversole of Hanover, Indiana; her loving sons, Cody Allen Kelly, of Madison, Indiana and Elijah Jacob Steele, of Madison, Indiana; her adoring grandson; and her half-sister, Barbara Jean McClanahan of Gallup, New Mexico.

