Man faces gun-pointing charge
A Madison man remains behind bars on a $50,000 cash-only bond after pointing a pistol at a woman while driving to a downtown residence over the weekend. Ernest J. Waggoner, 65, faces a Level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm.
