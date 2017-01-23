Man faces gun-pointing charge

A Madison man remains behind bars on a $50,000 cash-only bond after pointing a pistol at a woman while driving to a downtown residence over the weekend. Ernest J. Waggoner, 65, faces a Level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm.

