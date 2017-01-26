Madison woman faces forgery charges

Madison woman faces forgery charges

A Madison woman faces felony charges after allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member last year before cashing them. Cheyanne Vance, 23, faces four Level 6 felony counts of forgery.

