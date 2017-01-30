Madison man arrested on child molestation charges
A Madison man remains incarcerated on a $30,000 cash-only bond after police arrested him on child molestation charges following an investigation into social media messages reported to a school counselor. Pattrick J. Osborne, 27, faces a Level 1 felony count of child molestation and a Level 4 felony count of child molestation.
