Madison man arrested on child molestation charges

32 min ago

A Madison man remains incarcerated on a $30,000 cash-only bond after police arrested him on child molestation charges following an investigation into social media messages reported to a school counselor. Pattrick J. Osborne, 27, faces a Level 1 felony count of child molestation and a Level 4 felony count of child molestation.

