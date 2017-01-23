Madison community members push to rev...

Madison community members push to reverse school board vote

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Hundreds marched in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday night to send a message to school system decision-makers. MADISON, IN Hundreds marched in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday night to send a message to school system decision-makers; their high school principal should stay in his current role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amberlys fine (Mar '16) 8 hr Tosh 45
To: Zach Clark Sun internet tough guy 2
Century tube WiFi pw Jan 19 Artskie Dud 2
For the homophobes Jan 18 heyimgay 1
CI aka Madison rats Jan 16 jj 9
Lyndi Copeland (Mar '14) Jan 15 Copeland 4
Do you have.... Jan 15 Wow 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,807 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC