Legislative agenda filled with education issues
Of those, more than 40 education-related bills have been assigned to the Senate Education and Career Development Committee and more than 50 assigned to the House Education Committee. Topics range from teacher salary, pre-kindergarten programs and charter schools to the larger issues of student assessments, school performance evaluations and funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes
|27 min
|Good times 79
|13
|Big woman madison
|9 hr
|Shari
|6
|Single 32 male looking for no feeling
|Mon
|Copeland
|1
|big boy (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Brittany
|13
|Frisch's big boy
|Sun
|Confused
|2
|CI aka Madison rats
|Jan 28
|Call em out
|10
|Simpson
|Jan 28
|big and red
|12
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC