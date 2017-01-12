Intersection upgrade picked for gateway

Intersection upgrade picked for gateway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Madison Courier

This rendering shows the improved U.S. 421, Second St. intersection. The bridge, not shown, is in the lower left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
katie yantz (Aug '13) 2 hr drfeelgoodmd 29
Simpson 21 hr Cheers 8
Pretty girl in circle k early 22 hr Banana 5
Best pizza in town Jan 7 Coach 7
Kyle Potter (Mar '14) Jan 6 His one and only 8
Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15) Jan 6 Christyjo82 33
Worst restraints in Madison (Sep '15) Jan 5 Chuck G 12
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC