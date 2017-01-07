Hoop Shoot winners named
Seymour Elks Lodge 462 conducted its annual Hoop Shoot competition for boys and girls ages 8 to 13 Dec. 15 at the Boys and Girls Club of Seymour. Competition winners were Kaylee Waskom of Seymour, girls 12-13; Colsen Ellison of Brownstown, boys 8-9; and Brady Harpe of Seymour, boys 10-11.
