Hoop Shoot winners named

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Tribune

Seymour Elks Lodge 462 conducted its annual Hoop Shoot competition for boys and girls ages 8 to 13 Dec. 15 at the Boys and Girls Club of Seymour. Competition winners were Kaylee Waskom of Seymour, girls 12-13; Colsen Ellison of Brownstown, boys 8-9; and Brady Harpe of Seymour, boys 10-11.

