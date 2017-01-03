Girlfriend cheats way out of inheritance, court says Court rules woman who became pregnant by another man was not entitled to stake in property. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iZNT3U Court of Appeals of Indiana found that Tina Hemingway was unfaithful and breached the contract she had with her former boyfriend, John Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.