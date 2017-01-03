Driver stopped, now faces drug charges

1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A Madison woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop after police noticed a vehicle swerving into the opposite lane early Friday. Justice Heiderman, 21, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

