Courierarea legislators set priorities for 2017
As Hoosier State legislators work through the 2017 session, The Madison Courier checked in with Courierarea representatives to see what they hope to accomplish. The 2017 session is the "long" or "budget" session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Simpson
|20 hr
|Dr Hinkle
|10
|woodside
|Wed
|driver
|1
|Prostitutes
|Wed
|Sam
|10
|To: Zach Clark
|Jan 24
|zach
|3
|Tamara and Michael Malcomb
|Jan 24
|ConcernedFriend
|1
|Amberlys fine (Mar '16)
|Jan 23
|Tosh
|45
|Century tube WiFi pw
|Jan 19
|Artskie Dud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC