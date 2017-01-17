Campbellsburg man accused of shooting, killing roommate
A Jeffersonville man, who has relatives in the Madison area, was found dead of a gunshot wound on Jan. 12 and his roommate has been charged with the murder. When officers arrived at a residence on Lost River Road in Campbellsburg in Washington County, a search was completed looking for Blake Andrew Box-Skinner, 20, who was living at the address.
