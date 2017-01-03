Brothers face felony synthetic drug charges
Madison Police arrested two brothers on drug charges earlier this week after another person called police and emergency responders to report possible overdoses from a synthetic drug. David F. Reedy, 27, and Cody M. Reedy, 23, each face a Level 6 felony count of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Simpson
|18 hr
|LGE
|4
|Kyle Potter (Mar '14)
|21 hr
|His one and only
|8
|Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15)
|Fri
|Christyjo82
|33
|CI#'s
|Thu
|rocky
|7
|Worst restraints in Madison (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Chuck G
|12
|art dunnnnnn (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Little Arm Logan
|6
|katie yantz (Aug '13)
|Jan 2
|guest
|28
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC