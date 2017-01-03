Brothers face felony synthetic drug charges

Madison Police arrested two brothers on drug charges earlier this week after another person called police and emergency responders to report possible overdoses from a synthetic drug. David F. Reedy, 27, and Cody M. Reedy, 23, each face a Level 6 felony count of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

