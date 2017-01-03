Brothers face felony synthetic drug c...

Brothers face felony synthetic drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Madison Police arrested two brothers on drug charges earlier this week after another person called police and emergency responders to report possible overdoses from a synthetic drug. David F. Reedy, 27, and Cody M. Reedy, 23, each face a Level 6 felony count of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Simpson 18 hr LGE 4
Kyle Potter (Mar '14) 21 hr His one and only 8
Stolen Valor Shane Jackson (Dec '15) Fri Christyjo82 33
CI#'s Thu rocky 7
Worst restraints in Madison (Sep '15) Thu Chuck G 12
art dunnnnnn (Jun '16) Thu Little Arm Logan 6
katie yantz (Aug '13) Jan 2 guest 28
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,915

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC