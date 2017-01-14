Betty Webster
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Webster Bates of Madison; a grandson; and brothers, Robert Allen Saylor and Thomas Dale Saylor, both of Fort Myers, Florida. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday at Faith Alliance Church in Madison by Tom Sterneman.
