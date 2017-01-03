a Q&a with artist Ed Hamilton, creator of the Lincoln Memorial
My guess is you are familiar with, or have at least heard of, Ed Hamilton . He's the guy with the beret on the Hometown Heroes mural at the Glassworks building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CI#'s
|3 hr
|rocky
|7
|Simpson
|3 hr
|Madisonsucks101
|3
|Worst restraints in Madison (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Chuck G
|12
|art dunnnnnn (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Little Arm Logan
|6
|Heard Caitlin Bruther is single
|8 hr
|Jake The Snake
|5
|katie yantz (Aug '13)
|Mon
|guest
|28
|american pit bull female (Feb '11)
|Jan 1
|Doglover
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC