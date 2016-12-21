Woman faces DUI charges after hitting parked SUV
Lisa L. Volz, 49, Hanover, faces two Level 6 felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle into a parked SUV early Sunday morning on West Main Street. Prosecutors filed charges Monday morning in Jefferson Superior Court.
