Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, charges

A Clarksville woman faces multiple drug-related criminal charges following a traffic stop after police noticed a vehicle with a headlight out speeding on Green Road this weekend. Mariah D. Robinson, 22, faces Level 6 felony counts of possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of hypodermic needles, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

