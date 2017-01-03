Patton-Auxier engagement announced
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Doug and Cheryl Patton of Madison. She is a 2007 graduate of Madison Consolidated High School, a 2011 graduate of Indiana University Southeast with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, and a 2015 graduate of Indiana University Southeast with a master's degree in technology in education She is employed as a teacher at E.O. Muncie Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|katie yantz (Aug '13)
|Mon
|guest
|28
|american pit bull female (Feb '11)
|Jan 1
|Doglover
|3
|CI#'s
|Dec 30
|Get what u deserve
|6
|Telly and Tonya Cassidy
|Dec 30
|sis
|6
|Randy Shaneyfel
|Dec 28
|Heidi
|3
|MPP cheating at work
|Dec 28
|ITSGONNABEMAY
|11
|Caleb Bovard
|Dec 27
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC