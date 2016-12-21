MCS' new website offers more informat...

MCS' new website offers more information about school activities

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Madison Courier

The website for Madison Consolidated Schools has quietly been revamped to make it easier for visitors to navigate and find the information or documents they need. Communications coordinator Ashley Schutte gave an overview of the changes, which were rolled out earlier this fall, to the school board Dec. 14. Along with a more streamlined layout, the new site features more photos of students involved in various activities at each school building.

