Man faces drug charges after arrest at hilltop motel

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Madison Courier

Madison Police detectives arrested a Madison man on drug-related charges Sunday after executing a search warrant at a hilltop motel. Jerry Lee Denny, 48, faces a Level 4 felony count of dealing in methamphetamine and Level 6 felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

