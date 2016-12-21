Man arrested after attempted house br...

Man arrested after attempted house break-in

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Madison Courier

A Madison man was arrested on several charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation following reports that he had attempted to enter a rural Jefferson County home. Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Garrett responded to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department dispatch indicating that Dale Alvin Wells, 59, had attempted to make entry into a rural Jefferson County home.

