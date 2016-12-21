Man arrested after attempted house break-in
A Madison man was arrested on several charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation following reports that he had attempted to enter a rural Jefferson County home. Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Garrett responded to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Department dispatch indicating that Dale Alvin Wells, 59, had attempted to make entry into a rural Jefferson County home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CI#'s
|17 hr
|Get what u deserve
|6
|Telly and Tonya Cassidy
|17 hr
|sis
|6
|Randy Shaneyfel
|Dec 28
|Heidi
|3
|MPP cheating at work
|Dec 28
|ITSGONNABEMAY
|11
|Caleb Bovard
|Dec 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Prostitutes
|Dec 23
|12 inches long
|8
|Looking for dawn willsey
|Dec 22
|Crushingonher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC