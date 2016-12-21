Kroger employee charged with theft of cash from registers
A Madison man faces a felony charge after allegedly taking money from cash registers while working at Kroger during a two-week period prior to Christmas. Garrett N. Grimes, 18, faces a Level 6 felony count of theft.
