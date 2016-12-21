Knox-Lee engagement announced

Knox-Lee engagement announced

Friday Dec 9

Samantha Brooke Knox of Madison and Thomas Anthony Lee of Quanitco, Va., formerly of Madison, announce their engagement and approaching wedding. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Stephanie Knox of Madison, and Ty and Susan Knox of New York.

