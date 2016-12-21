Fugitive Task Force, ISP arrest Hanover man on outstanding warrant
The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and Indiana State Police arrested a Hanover man earlier this week on an outstanding warrant and other charges after locating him at a residence near Madison. Terence S. Bailey, 26, faces a Level 5 felony count of possession of a handgun with altered identifying marks and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.
