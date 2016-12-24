Finding his wings: Seymour 2-sport at...

Finding his wings: Seymour 2-sport athlete excels

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Tribune

Dalton Miller has enjoyed playing football and wrestling at Seymour because of the competition and the physical nature of those sports. "Strapping up that helmet on Friday night, you really can't beat it," Miller said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPP cheating at work 3 hr idoc 10
Caleb Bovard 6 hr Anonymous 1
CI#'s 6 hr I have proof 5
Prostitutes Dec 23 12 inches long 8
Looking for dawn willsey Dec 22 Crushingonher 1
Be on the lookout for man going by name Roy Ugle Dec 21 ITSGONNABEMAY 3
Divorce Dec 18 Jason 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC