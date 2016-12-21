EcO15 awards $248K in new grants
EcO15, an organization under the umbrella of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Corporation , has awarded $248,050 to eight local organizations to "enhance educational pathways in the industries that drive our regional economy." Receiving grants are: Envision Jefferson County, Hanover College, Ivy Tech Community College, Madison Consolidated Schools, Prince of Peace Catholic Schools, River Valley Resources, Rykers' Ridge Elementary School and Southwestern Jefferson County Schools.
