Domestic battery charges filed in 3 separate incidents
A Deputy man remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond after allegedly battering a woman before Christmas and taking her hostage during an hours-long standoff with police earlier this week. Mark E. Thevenot, 57, faces a Level 3 felony count of criminal confinement, Level 5 felony counts of criminal confinement and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony count of criminal confinement and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
