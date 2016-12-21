City Leaf Pickup Deadline Next Week
The last day for leaf pickup in Madison will be Friday, Dec. 16. Anyone with leaves to be removed should call the City of Madison Street Department by Wednesday. After Dec. 16, leaves must be in compost bags or in a 33-gallon trash can with a City of Madison compost sticker on the can.
