Christmas with a Cop activities don't stop shoplifters at Walmart

Police arrested two Madison residents on theft and drug charges after Walmart officials noticed someone shoplifting while dozens of officers were in the store during Monday's Christmas with a Cop event. Brian W. Taylor, 40, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, theft and possession of paraphernalia.

