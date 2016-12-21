Christmas Spirit
Downtown Madison had a visit from its very own "human elf on the shelf" Friday as a local woman shared some warm Christmas spirit. After volunteering as an elf at a party at Thornton Terrace, where her mother lives, on Thursday, Faye Green decided she'd hand out the remaining fleece blankets she collected to hand out the night before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPP cheating at work
|3 hr
|idoc
|10
|Caleb Bovard
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|CI#'s
|6 hr
|I have proof
|5
|Prostitutes
|Dec 23
|12 inches long
|8
|Looking for dawn willsey
|Dec 22
|Crushingonher
|1
|Be on the lookout for man going by name Roy Ugle
|Dec 21
|ITSGONNABEMAY
|3
|Divorce
|Dec 18
|Jason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC