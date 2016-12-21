Christmas Day crash claims life of Hanover woman

Tori D. Garcia, 27, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 near County Road 450 East at Elrod in Ripley County. A 2003 Chevrolet Astro van being driven by Garcia was eastbound on US 50 near County Road 450 East, according to an investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Joe Uhler.

