Another step in Catherine Fisher's journey into the future
"I think something that's helped me is to think about - force yourself to think about - what impact your actions are going to have later." - Catherine Fisher After years of hard work with her eyes fixed on the future, Catherine Fisher has been named the Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County's 2017 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
