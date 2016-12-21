Another standoff with police; third in week

A Madison man remains behind bars after being arrested by police following a third hours-long standoff situation this week that ended early this morning. Brandon D. Caudill, 36, faces a preliminary charge of battery after Jefferson County sheriff's deputies responded around 12:15 a.m. to reports of a domestic altercation in progress at a residence in the 5500 block of North County Road 450-W.

