Georgia's weighted charter school lot...

Georgia's weighted charter school lottery aims to give disadvantaged...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WNED

That's what they did at the Academy for Classical Education, called ACE by locals, in Macon, Georgia, back in February, when the school held its admissions lottery. Each child's application translates to their name being placed in the lottery pool one time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allmans Jul 1 anonymous 10
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... Jun 29 victor 2
pioneers and heroes of the african american heb... Jun 28 canner 2
who is andy stokes? (Oct '13) Jun 28 canner 6
Women are all bastards Jun 28 negros united 2
david langelier (May '12) Jun 17 Wayne 2
andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12) May '17 Angie McGovern 2
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC