Dr. Clark Robinson dies at age 92
Dr. Clark Robinson, who dedicated his life to taking care of generations of Douglas County residents, died Friday at age 92. He studied at West Georgia College for two years and completed his undergraduate education at the University of Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allmans
|Jul 1
|anonymous
|10
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Jun 29
|victor
|2
|pioneers and heroes of the african american heb...
|Jun 28
|canner
|2
|Women are all bastards
|Jun 28
|negros united
|2
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Angie McGovern
|2
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May '17
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May '17
|Wayne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC