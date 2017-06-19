Victim Opens Fire When Robber Steals Wallet
The Telegraph reports 05-23-2017 In Macon, Georgia a robber stole a Macon resident's wallet. The victim was working on a truck Saturday afternoon in the 2200 block of Gray Highway north of Walnut Creek and Graham Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is andy stokes? (Oct '13)
|Sat
|Wayne
|5
|david langelier (May '12)
|Sat
|Wayne
|2
|andrew l mcgovern (Apr '12)
|May 29
|Angie McGovern
|2
|Walter Russell Wright,
|May 22
|Olethas daughter
|1
|Elder Dr. Azariyah Ben Yosef
|May 20
|Wayne
|3
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!! (Dec '16)
|May '17
|gph1714
|7
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|May '17
|Kevin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC